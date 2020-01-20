Muller Light Gin and Tonic review - taste, syns and calories!

The worldwide yogurt community has been shocked to see the first-ever gin-inspired pot hit the shelves. Here's everything you need to know about Muller Light's new Gin and Tonic inspired treat.

For starters, let's make it clear that this is not an impartial review. I am not a big fan of gin.

Unlike the rest of the UK public, who giggle with excitement at the sight of a new flavoured gin be it sage-infused, orange and cinnamon hinted or distilled with the tears of a baby panda, I just don't get it.

A classic gin and tonic made with Hendricks and served with ice and cucumber is pretty damn delicious. The latest knock-off concoction clogging up the shelves in Lidls or lining the pages of a Slug and Lettuce cocktail menu is not for me.

So it may surprise you to hear that i've never thought about bringing these flavours into a yogurt. Yet here we are, three spoonfuls into a pink gin and elderflower Muller Light pot.

Enjoy...

Muller Light Gin and Tonic: Review - 1/5

Considering a multipack of six comes at a standard price of £3, I'm already staring down at the yogurt and wondering how it could possibly be worth 50p a pot.

An actual shot of gin costs less than that should you purchase a bottle instead. Then again, an 11 am snack is more suited to the mix of modified maize, sweeteners, flavourings and juice concentrate than it is a 40% shot of alcohol.

The first Muller pot I tried, the pink gin and elderflower combo, had the same false and sickly taste as any cheap gin cocktail. Imagine grabbing a dash of syrup from an elderflower gin cocktail and swirling it into a plain yogurt - that's the result Muller have achieved.

The only taste I can really describe is "sweet", although that comes at no surprise given the fact that the ingredients list does not list elderflower.

What may come as bigger surprise, however, is the fact that there is 0.5% of gin in each pot.

The regular gin and tonic flavour was somewhat better given the fact it wasn't so unbearably sweet. Perhaps a true gin lover would enjoy the taste of the simple yet more subtle gin flavour.

Why this person could ever want the taste of gin in their mouth at the same time as yogurt I will never know.

BUY HERE:Conor McGregor’s has his own brand of whiskey!

Muller Light Gin and Tonic: Syns and calories

Muller Light yogurts are a popular product because of their low 'syn' and calorie count.

The gin and tonic yogurts adhere to the normal game plan and on Slimming World the yogurt accounts to just half a syn.

In terms of nutrition and calories, a single pot contains 6.5 grams of carbohydrates (5.7 of sugars), almost zero fat, a solid 4.8 grams of protein and a tiny trace of salt. Adults are recommended 30 grams of sugar per day, so one pot accounts to a fifth of this.

Perhaps the only sin about this product is enjoying it - 1/5.