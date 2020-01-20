Who is Mattea Conforti? Rising Power star's age, Instagram and previous roles!

The young actress has impressed so many fans of the show.

There are many talented performers aboard Power, but Mattea Conforti is just getting started!

We live in the golden age of television and with so many great titles out there it's hardly difficult to comprehend why. However, certain series stand out...

These are the ones which will be remembered in many years to come as the very best - the classics, if you will.

When offering predictions, the likes of Breaking Bad, Mr. Robot, BoJack Horseman, Fleabag and Game of Thrones definitely come to mind, as does Power.

First arriving in 2014, Courtney A. Kemp's American crime-drama masterclass immediately announced itself as a must-see for fans of Curtis Jackson - aka rapper 50 Cent - who stars and produces in collaboration with Courtney. They clearly make a great team, but swiftly after it landed, it became a must-see for fans of TV in general.

It's been hailed by critics and audiences alike for a variety of reasons, including the performances which bring it all together.

Mattea Conforti stars in Power

When talking about the performers who make Power the show it is, attention often centres on key players like Omari Hardwick, Curtis Jackson, Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton and Lela Loren, to name a handful.

However, the wider supporting cast is one to treasure too.

New Jersey actress Mattea Conforti is one of the talents worth highlighting, and she's just 13-years-old!

She plays Elisa Marie on the show, who is the daughter of Lindsay and Joe Proctor, played by Danielle Thorpe and Jerry Ferrara respectively. Elisa has been in Power for a while now, appearing as far back as 2017. She reprises her role in season 6, but there are others where that came from.

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of power_starz! You won’t be disappointed! And for all you guys who have already watched the episode, I’m so humbled by your comments and support! Thank you for welcoming me into your… https://t.co/Gbyi2NOWBC — Mattea Conforti (@mattea_conforti) January 20, 2020

Mattea Conforti: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Mattea first appeared on screens as Mia in the 2015 film 3 Generations.

She has actually appeared in a number of films already, including 2017's The Super (she played Rose) starring Val Kilmer and 2018's Viper Club (Kayla), which tells the story of a war correspondent who is taken hostage.

As for TV, she has starred in the popular series Gotham (Little Girl), The Good Cop (Young Niece) and NOS4A2 (Millie Manx). For you animation fans, it's also worth noting that she provided the voice of Moon on The Ollie & Moon Show.

It's not all screen work though. Mattea is also a stage actress and has played the role of Matilda in Matilda the Musical on Broadway. She also portrayed Young Anna in Broadway's Frozen, which led to her being cast in 2019's Frozen II as the voice of Young Elsa.

Actor Mattea Conforti attends the world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Follow Mattea Conforti on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with her career then Instagram is definitely the place to go.

You can head over and find her at @matteaconforti; she currently has 15k followers. In a recent post, she wrote: "Don’t miss tonight’s episode of @power_starz! You won’t be disappointed! And for all you guys who have already watched the episode, I’m so humbled by your comments and support! Thank you for welcoming me into your Power Fan Family!! Thank you @otanovision for your incredible direction and guidance, @theotraverz and @courtneyakemp for this amazing script and @debimazar and @michaelraineyjr for all of your support during this episode! I will never forget this one!"

The episode she's referring to is 'It's All Your Fault'. It's a good one!

