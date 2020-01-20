Manager claims ‘ridiculous offer' came in for reported Rangers and West Brom target

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and West Bromwich Albion reportedly want Lyle Taylor.

Lyle Taylor is a player in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and West Bromwich Albion among the clubs reportedly interested in the Charlton Athletic striker.

Rangers, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are interested in signing Taylor from Charlton in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Subscribe

The 29-year-old striker is out of contract at the Addicks at the end of the season, and there is no surprise that Rangers and West Brom are reportedly interested in securing his services.

However, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has said that he does not want Taylor to leave, and he has also stated that an offer came in for him on Friday.

Bowyer told London News Online: “I hope [we won’t sell him]. Someone came in with a silly offer on Friday. That was player for player, there was no money involved. It was a ridiculous offer.

“This is something that is out of my hands. I’m not the money person. I’m not controlling that side of things. All I can control is that we keep working hard and trying to win games.”

Stats

Taylor has made nine starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Charlton so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the Montserrat international striker scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 ‘regular’ League One games for the Addicks last season, and scored one goal and provided two assists in three League One playoff matches.