Manager states 'half of Europe' is watching English sensation linked with Liverpool & Arsenal

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target, Jude Bellingham, is being regarded as one of the highly-rated talents emerging from the Championship.

Pep Clotet has shared that 'half of Europe' watched Liverpool and Arsenal target, Jude Bellingham, in action, as he is confident that the highly-rated youngster will stay at Birmingham.

At the age of, 16, Bellingham is already wowing one and all, therefore, it isn't a surprise that the European champions and the soon-to-be Premier League champions, Liverpool, are keen on the English sensation, along with a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Liverpool are keen on the attack-minded midfielder, whilst The Telegraph also reported that the likes of Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in his services.

Nonetheless, after Bellingham scored and helped Birmingham to a 1-1 draw against Wigan over the weekend, Clotet shared his thoughts on the future of the much-sought-after youngster.

"I don't know [whether he'll stay]," Clotet told Sky Sports. "I do have the feeling Jude will stay. He is very happy here and he knows it's one of the right steps for his progression.

"He has played more than 20 games for us and that has a value. He has been watched since he was 13 or 14. For the Middlesbrough game, half of Europe was here. He's used to it."

The most remarkable thing about Bellingham is that he is playing for an average team struggling in the second-tier of English football. Yet, he is able to stand out and seemingly drag his team to some much-needed points, just like he did over the weekend.

Added with that, because of his age, he is yet to sign a professional contract, and whilst a move to the big league might not happen yet, it's edging ever closer for him.

If a move to the Premier League does happen this month or in the summer then Bellingham is better off returning to the Blues on loan and continuing to build up his game.