Leeds fans beg Bielsa to recall striker he hasn't played since 2018

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United seriously need an alternative to Patrick Bamford up front.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have implored Marcelo Bielsa to bring Ryan Edmondson back into the senior set up.

The Whites are in dire need of an extra striker after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah from his season-long loan at Elland Road earlier this month.

As a consequence, Patrick Bamford, who missed a penalty in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by QPR, is Leeds' only available number nine.

Edmondson has been scoring for fun in Carlos Corberan's Under-23 side as of late but he hasn't made a senior appearance for United since September of 2018.

 

But Leeds supporters are desperare to see Bielsa - whose side have lost their last two Championship games - bring the 18-year-old back.

Here's what they've been writing on Twitter:

Leeds only have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places now as a result of their mid-season dip.

But the good news is that they don't have a game for eight days, with Millwall set to visit on Tuesday week.

That gives the Leeds lads a bit of time to recharge the batteries but time will tell whether Bielsa brings Edmondson back into the fold.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

