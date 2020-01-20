Leeds fans beg Bielsa to recall striker he hasn't played since 2018

Leeds United seriously need an alternative to Patrick Bamford up front.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have implored Marcelo Bielsa to bring Ryan Edmondson back into the senior set up.

The Whites are in dire need of an extra striker after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah from his season-long loan at Elland Road earlier this month.

As a consequence, Patrick Bamford, who missed a penalty in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by QPR, is Leeds' only available number nine.

Edmondson has been scoring for fun in Carlos Corberan's Under-23 side as of late but he hasn't made a senior appearance for United since September of 2018.

But Leeds supporters are desperare to see Bielsa - whose side have lost their last two Championship games - bring the 18-year-old back.

Here's what they've been writing on Twitter:

Time to play edmondson #lufc — Phil (@leedsunited86) January 18, 2020

If edmondson cannot get on that bench then there are even more problems than the obvious ones — allan (lufc) presly (@allanpresly) January 18, 2020

Even if Bamford had a leg break he would start before Edmundson — DD1965 (@DD1965LUFC) January 18, 2020

Why the hell doesn’t he just give Edmondson a chance — Matt (@Matt1Lufc) January 18, 2020

It’s time to give Edmondson a chance. — Kelsey Bould (@Kels_Lufc96) January 18, 2020

Edmondson surely deserves a chance of the bench at some point — Sports Mofo (@sports_mofo) January 18, 2020

Totally agree about Edmondson. He should have been on the bench at least #lufc — Jeditweetmaster (@jeditweetmaster) January 20, 2020

Leeds only have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places now as a result of their mid-season dip.

But the good news is that they don't have a game for eight days, with Millwall set to visit on Tuesday week.

That gives the Leeds lads a bit of time to recharge the batteries but time will tell whether Bielsa brings Edmondson back into the fold.