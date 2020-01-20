Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: What is Data Greeting? Square Enix announces exciting new feature!

Square Enix has announced an exciting new feature named Data Greeting for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC.

The Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC is coming out very soon. Square Enix has whetted the appetite of fans by revealing that Sora will be able to dual wield once more, as well as by teasing a new enigmatic character. To continue the hype before it releases, the developer and publisher have today also announced an exciting new featured called Data Greeting.

Photo modes are common in video games nowadays and Kingdom Hearts 3 launched with its very own to take photos of emblems as well as selfies with Sora. However, while that was good and all, the upcoming Data Greeting will be a lot more in-depth as well flexible.

It'll allow people to create memes that are so much more than just a big-headed Sora smiling with something inappropriate in the background.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC: What is Data Greeting?

Data Greeting is a new feature Square Enix have announced for the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC.

The announcement was made on Twitter with just a couple of screenshots, and fans will certainly be excited about its "almost limitless" possibilities.

As for what it exactly is, it appears to be a mode that will allow fans to choreograph their own amusing photographs in-game.

Going off the screenshots alone, you'll be able to choose unique locales on different worlds and you'll also be able to use different characters such as Sora, Donald, Goofy, Kairi and Mickey, as well as the returning Namine.

These are called Main Characters with there appearing to be more options, so it's possible the likes of Tera and Aqua will also be usable.

In addition to main characters though, you'll also be able to decorate your pictures with objects such as Meow Wow, Tama Sheep and a delicious-looking pancake dripping in chocolate sauce.

Again going off the screenshots, it appears that you'll be able to include up to 25 characters, 25 objects and 3 effects with a filter. Of course, this could maybe depend on chosen location.

This probably isn't too exciting for those who don't want to create amusing photographs, but hopefully for these people it'll result in amusement from seeing a rich amount of inventive memes.

Introducing the Data Greeting feature in the #KingdomHearts III Re Mind DLC!



You'll be able to place objects and characters (and change their poses & expressions!) to create your own custom photos.



The possibilities are almost limitless - we're looking forward to seeing yours! pic.twitter.com/Gyihyb8DtO — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) 20 January 2020

Kingdom Hearts 3 fans react to Data Greeting

Those awaiting the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC have reacted to the Data Greeting announcement on Twitter with excitement.

