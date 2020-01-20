Jurgen Klopp takes swipe at Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Manchester United did not play much football against his team, as quoted on BBC Sport.

The Reds won 2-0 against United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening to enhance their chances of winning the league title this season.

Klopp has given his take on the performance of the Red Devils, and the German coach does not think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side played much football.

BBC Sport quotes Klopp as saying: "What a performance against an opponent with the quality of United, and the set up of United.

“Ole will say the same, they wanted to annoy us, distract our game, defend and counter attack.

“They had moments when they played football but not too often, the other moments it was difficult to create chances, but the manner we created chances was exceptional."

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Anfield on Sunday evening, hosts Liverpool had 53% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors United had 47% of the possession, took nine shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Title in the bag

With Liverpool as many as 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and with a game in hand, it is hard to see the Merseyside outfit not win the league title this season.