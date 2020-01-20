Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp takes swipe at Manchester United

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on as his team warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Manchester United did not play much football against his team, as quoted on BBC Sport.

The Reds won 2-0 against United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening to enhance their chances of winning the league title this season.

Klopp has given his take on the performance of the Red Devils, and the German coach does not think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side played much football.

 

BBC Sport quotes Klopp as saying: "What a performance against an opponent with the quality of United, and the set up of United.

“Ole will say the same, they wanted to annoy us, distract our game, defend and counter attack.

“They had moments when they played football but not too often, the other moments it was difficult to create chances, but the manner we created chances was exceptional."

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Anfield on Sunday evening, hosts Liverpool had 53% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors United had 47% of the possession, took nine shots of which four were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Title in the bag

With Liverpool as many as 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and with a game in hand, it is hard to see the Merseyside outfit not win the league title this season.

Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch