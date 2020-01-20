Jose Mourinho's past comments on Tottenham target Islam Slimani

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be considering making a move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has talked up Islam Slimani before, amid rumours that he could move to North London this month.

The Daily Telegraph claim that Spurs are interested in the Algerian international, as they eye up a striker this summer.

The move would come as a shock, as Slimani has struggled for form in the Premier League when used before by Leicester City.

However, Mourinho’s past comments reveal that he is actually a big fan of the target-man.

"The striker, Slimani, I know well because he played in Portugal this season," he told Yahoo Eurosport back in 2014.

"He’s a very aggressive striker. He likes to score goals. He’s fast, as you saw with his goal, but at the same time he’s very strong in the air. Just solid all-round.”

Tottenham’s striking options appear to be limited this month, as they don’t have the budget to go out and spend lavishly.

Spurs are trying to bring in a striker on loan, so Slimani may have to be considered as one of their better options.

Slimani does at least have Premier League experience and he would offer Tottenham a decent target up-front, which could help bring others into play.

Tottenham are next in action on Wednesday evening, when they take on bottom of the table Norwich City.