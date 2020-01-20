Jenas suggests Tottenham Hotspur should accept reported transfer offer

Fernando Llorente has reportedly been offered to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.





Jermaine Jenas suggested on BT Sport 1 (2:45pm, January 18, 2020) that Fernando Llorente would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Llorente was on the books of Tottenham from 2017 until the summer of 2019 when he joined Italian club Napoli on a free transfer.

According to Sky Sports, Napoli have offered Llorente to Spurs on a short-term deal.

Spurs need to sign a striker in the January transfer window due to the injury to Harry Kane.

Former Tottenham star Jenas believes that the 34-year-old would be a good signing for Jose Mourinho’s side in the January transfer window.

Jenas said about on Llorente on BT Sport 1 (2:45pm, January 18, 2020): “There is talk of Llorente coming back to the football club.

“He did a great job as that leading kind of marksman at the top end of the pitch, he brings that physicality holds up the ball well and allows you to build from the front.

“Also he’s the type of player that you know once Harry’s back will revert back to the bench. Somebody like that would work perfectly.”

Back to Tottenham Hotspur?

Llorente was not exactly a massive success at Tottenham, but the Spanish striker did give then-manager Mauricio Pochettino a good option on the substitutes’ bench.

The striker knows the Premier League well and was at Spurs just a few months ago, and he would be a wise signing for Mourinho’s team until the end of the season.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Llorente has made three starts and 13 substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

The striker has also scored one goal in 86 minutes of Champions League football for the Italian club this campaign, according to WhoScored.