Jack Clarke sends message after winning QPR debut against Leeds

Ex Leeds star had a winning start at QPR.

Jack Clarke was a second half substitute for Queens Park Rangers as they beat his former side Leeds United.

Clarke was a Leeds player up until the start of the month, when his loan from Tottenham was cut short.

For Clarke it was simply progress to be on the pitch.

In the first half of the season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds he played only 19 minutes of Championship football.

Against Leeds for QPR he played 16 minutes from the bench. This was a step in the right direction.

Clarke sent a message expressing his happiness at being involved and referencing facing his former club.

This was QPR's second home win against Leeds in a row after one at a similar stage of the season to last year.

Leeds are now seeing some of their momentum drain away as sides around them close in on the automatic promotion spots.