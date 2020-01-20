Quick links

Jack Clarke sends message after winning QPR debut against Leeds

Ex Leeds star had a winning start at QPR.

Jack Clarke was a second half substitute for Queens Park Rangers as they beat his former side Leeds United.

Clarke was a Leeds player up until the start of the month, when his loan from Tottenham was cut short.

 
 

For Clarke it was simply progress to be on the pitch.

In the first half of the season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds he played only 19 minutes of Championship football.

Against Leeds for QPR he played 16 minutes from the bench. This was a step in the right direction.

Clarke sent a message expressing his happiness at being involved and referencing facing his former club.

 
 
 
Happy to make my @officialqpr debut today and top it off with a win. Also nice too see some familiar faces.

This was QPR's second home win against Leeds in a row after one at a similar stage of the season to last year.

Leeds are now seeing some of their momentum drain away as sides around them close in on the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

