'In the squad': Ancelotti admits 27-year-old Everton man will be recalled tomorrow

Everton defender Michael Keane missed out on featuring against West Ham United at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in the Liverpool Echo that Michael Keane will be recalled to Everton’s squad tomorrow evening.

Everton are due to take on Newcastle United, and they will be without a number of players through injury.

Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson are all set to miss out on playing in Everton’s next match.

However, there was better news as Keane should be available for selection tomorrow.

“Richarlison trained today but isn't available. Iwobi is doing well but won't be risked,” Ancelotti revealed.

“Sigurdsson is out, Keane will be in the squad.”

Whether Keane will return to Everton’s starting line-up remains to be seen.

Keane has struggled for game time of late, with Ancelotti generally favouring Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.

Mina and Holgate played well in Everton’s last game, as they picked up a point against West Ham United, so it may be that Ancelotti sticks by the pair in midweek too.

If Everton are able to beat Newcastle, they could move up as high as eighth place in the Premier League table, if other results go in their favour.