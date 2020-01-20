Quick links

'In the squad': Ancelotti admits 27-year-old Everton man will be recalled tomorrow

John Verrall
Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton defender Michael Keane missed out on featuring against West Ham United at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in the Liverpool Echo that Michael Keane will be recalled to Everton’s squad tomorrow evening.

Everton are due to take on Newcastle United, and they will be without a number of players through injury.

Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson are all set to miss out on playing in Everton’s next match.

However, there was better news as Keane should be available for selection tomorrow.

 

“Richarlison trained today but isn't available. Iwobi is doing well but won't be risked,” Ancelotti revealed.

“Sigurdsson is out, Keane will be in the squad.”

Whether Keane will return to Everton’s starting line-up remains to be seen.

Michael Keane comes out for the warm up before the Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on January 31, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Keane has struggled for game time of late, with Ancelotti generally favouring Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.

Mina and Holgate played well in Everton’s last game, as they picked up a point against West Ham United, so it may be that Ancelotti sticks by the pair in midweek too.

If Everton are able to beat Newcastle, they could move up as high as eighth place in the Premier League table, if other results go in their favour.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

