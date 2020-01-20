How to watch the Vitality Netball Nations Cup: TV channel and live stream options

The Vitality Netball Nations Cup is underway but how you can watch the action?

It may be one of the most played sports in schools, netball is hardly seen on UK TV outside of events such as the Olympics or Commonwealth Games.

As a result, it can be quite tricky for the sport of netball to reach new fans.

However, the 2020 Vitality Netball Nations Cup, a brand new tournament for 2020, looks set to change that somewhat.

The 2020 Netball Nations Cup

The 2020 Netball Nations Cup is a brand new event for 2020, replacing the Quad Series which previously took place in January.

This year's edition of the competition sees four of the top five teams in the world of netball compete in an exclusive tournament. It would be the top four teams but Australia elected not to compete.

Over the course of a week (Jan 19th-26th), England, New Zealand, South Africa and Jamaica will all play each other once before a third-fourth play-off and final match will decide the overall winner.

Coming up

The first round of matches, which took place on January 19th, saw England lose to New Zealand 64-48 while Jamaica overcame South Africa by the narrowest of margins in a 59-54 win.

Up next, on January 22nd, Jamaica take on New Zealand (5:30pm) while England face off against South Africa (8:00pm).

Following that, on January 25th, the final round of group matches take place as New Zeland take on South Africa (2:30pm) and England play Jamaica (5:00pm).

The third-fourth play-off (2:30pm) and final matches of the competition are scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 26th (5:00pm).

How to watch

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Nations Cup is slated to come from Sky Sports in 2020 with the channel Sky Sports Arena scheduled to broadcast each and every match of the competition.

For those without a Sky Sports subscription, the matches will be live-streamed to Sky Sports' YouTube channel with full match replays also available.