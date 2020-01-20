How to watch Formula E in the UK: TV channel and live stream options

The 2019/20 Formula E season is well underway but how can fans tune in?

While Formula 1 is still seen as the pinnacle of motorsport, there are plenty of other racing categories that are quickly offering up lots of competition for the king of motorsport.

One such category is Formula E which has been on the rise since its debut season in 2014/15 and its impressive growth only looks set to continue.

That, in part, comes down to the fact that Formula E aims to be as accessible as possible, whereas live coverage of Formula 1, at least here in the UK, is hidden behind a Sky Sports paywall.

But just how can viewers in the UK tune in to the Formula E action during the 2019/20 season?

The 2019/20 Formula E season so far

After getting underway on November 22nd with a double-header race in Saudi Arabia, three rounds of the Formula E season have now been completed.

Former McLaren F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne leads the way in the championship on 38 points despite not winning a race so far with Sam Bird, Alexander Sims and Max Guenther all picking up victories in Diryiah and Santiago (Chile) in the three rounds so far.

Coming up

With three rounds completed at the time of writing, there are 11 more races still to come from major cities all over the world.

The first among them comes from Mexico City on February 15th, followed closely by Marrakesh in Morocco on February 29th.

The 2019/20 season is set to run all the way until July when we'll be greeted with an epic double-header in London on July 25th and 26th to mark the end of the campaign.

How to watch

Fans eager to watch the rest of the season will be pleased to know that there are plenty of viewing options available for the rest of the current campaign.

For viewers in the UK, to watch all the coverage live, you can live stream practice, qualifying and the race via BBC iPlayer with full replays being available for a month after broadcast.

Formula E's YouTube channel also live streams the practice and qualifying sessions but only shows brief highlights of the races themselves.

For hour-long race highlights, fans can tune into Eurosport 1 and Quest.

Next up in the Formula E calendar is the Mexico City E-prix which is heading our way on February 15th.