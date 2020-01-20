'He's at a big club': Kris Boyd expresses doubt over lower league player linked with Celtic

Championship high-flyer, Lawrence Shankland, is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers.

Kris Boyd has questioned whether Lawrence Shankland is the player for Celtic as a host of clubs, including Rangers and Queens Park Rangers are interested in the striker.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that Shankland does score goals 'for fun' but he made it clear that he's already at a 'big club' in Dundee United and he is perhaps better off staying with the Championship outfit and helping them earn promotion.

As reported by The Glasgow Evening Times, Celtic and Rangers aren't the only teams keen on Shankland, who was watched by QPR director of football, Les Ferdinand, recently.

Nonetheless, speaking to Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports (20/01/20 at 9:55 pm), Boyd was asked whether it is viable for Celtic to bring in someone from the lower leagues as he casted doubt over the situation.

"I don't know," Boyd told Sky Sports. "Celtic are definitely in the market for another striker. They would be pleased with Leigh Griffiths starting on Saturday and getting back on the scoresheet.

"I think Celtic have more or less said that they are interested in another striker. Does Lawrence Shankland suit that? I'm not quite sure. There will be people interested in him. He scores goals there is no doubt about that. He scores goals for fun.

"But he's at a big club right now in Dundee United and if they can come up, you would expect them to go and spend again. It will be interesting to see how he does in the top-flight. But he's going the right way about it, he's going to get a move."

Shankland is on the rise and his recent Scotland call-up will only increase interest in his services and perhaps hurry a deal for him to move.

Celtic have always been clever in the transfer market and they have always showcased an ability to pick out the best of talents that others across Europe might not see.

The slight difference with Shankland is that he is being talked about a lot and he is known to the Scottish fans a lot more. That in itself, and other parties seemingly keen on him, could force Celtic to push for him quicker than they perhaps would like.