'He's at a big club': Kris Boyd expresses doubt over lower league player linked with Celtic

Amir Mir
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship high-flyer, Lawrence Shankland, is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland vies with Luca Cenoni of San Marino during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Kris Boyd has questioned whether Lawrence Shankland is the player for Celtic as a host of clubs, including Rangers and Queens Park Rangers are interested in the striker.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that Shankland does score goals 'for fun' but he made it clear that he's already at a 'big club' in Dundee United and he is perhaps better off staying with the Championship outfit and helping them earn promotion. 

As reported by The Glasgow Evening Times, Celtic and Rangers aren't the only teams keen on Shankland, who was watched by QPR director of football, Les Ferdinand, recently. 

 

Nonetheless, speaking to Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports (20/01/20 at 9:55 pm), Boyd was asked whether it is viable for Celtic to bring in someone from the lower leagues as he casted doubt over the situation. 

"I don't know," Boyd told Sky Sports. "Celtic are definitely in the market for another striker. They would be pleased with Leigh Griffiths starting on Saturday and getting back on the scoresheet. 

"I think Celtic have more or less said that they are interested in another striker. Does Lawrence Shankland suit that? I'm not quite sure. There will be people interested in him. He scores goals there is no doubt about that. He scores goals for fun. 

"But he's at a big club right now in Dundee United and if they can come up, you would expect them to go and spend again. It will be interesting to see how he does in the top-flight. But he's going the right way about it, he's going to get a move."

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shankland is on the rise and his recent Scotland call-up will only increase interest in his services and perhaps hurry a deal for him to move.

Celtic have always been clever in the transfer market and they have always showcased an ability to pick out the best of talents that others across Europe might not see. 

The slight difference with Shankland is that he is being talked about a lot and he is known to the Scottish fans a lot more. That in itself, and other parties seemingly keen on him, could force Celtic to push for him quicker than they perhaps would like.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic arrives at the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch