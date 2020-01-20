Our view: £15m Leeds star has to prove he's worth the money

Leeds needs Helder Costa to step up.

Leeds' defeat against QPR at the weekend had a familiar feel.

And fans fear this Whites' side will summer a familiar fate to last year. Miss out on automatic promotion, and then fail through the play-offs.

But there is a difference between this Leeds team and last season's. Helder Costa.

Costa was Leeds' marquee summer signing, and the club are on the hook to pay £15 million for him at the end of the season, the Daily Mail report.

But what Leeds have got in return so far has not been a £15 million player. It's time for Costa to change that.

This season he has three goals and one assist in 28 league games.

Just 18 of these have been starts, and it is fair to say it took Costa time to adjust under Bielsa and earn his trust.

Now Leeds are into the second half of the season and need more from their big money asset.

At the weekend against QPR, Costa did not offer enough, missing both of his two shots off target.

If Leeds are going to win promotion, they need Costa to become a more important part of the team.

Should he be unable to do that, Leeds could end up in the same situation as last year.