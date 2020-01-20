'He is so bad': Some Villa fans really aren't happy with who they've just been linked with

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is said to be keen on bringing in Serhou Guirassy, as he looks to cover for Wesley's injury.

It’s fair to say that Aston Villa fans aren’t particularly enthusiastic over the potential signing of Serhou Guirassy from Amiens.

The Daily Mail claim that Villa are interested in signing Guirassy, as they look to strengthen their strike force.

However, Villa fans appear to have been hoping for a more proven player to come in and join them.

Are they just making up names at this point — Niall (@NiallBowes) January 19, 2020

Please no. I tell you he is so bad. — Avfcvali (@avfcvali) January 19, 2020

He would score a maximum of 2 goals if we sign him I swear. — Avfcvali (@avfcvali) January 19, 2020

Never scored more than 8 in a season no thanks — Daniel challis (@Dan_challis22) January 19, 2020

Hard pass — I’m Hard 4 Aston Villa (@Hard4AstonVilla) January 19, 2020

He's not exactly a goal machine. His hold up play is decent. He's just a typical tall striker. Nothing extraordinary in his game and to be frank, he's not cutting it at Villa. He's a Championship mid table kinda brawler — Junho (@junho_patricio) January 20, 2020

Got to the point now I can’t even be arsed to google these anymore. Wtf is that name — James Lancaster (@jlancaster0902) January 19, 2020

Guirassy would offer Villa an aerial presence up-front and his power could give Dean Smith’s side another option.

But the 23-year-old only has four goals in France this term, and if he found the net so infrequently in the Premier League too, it is hard to see how he would improve Villa’s team.

The claret and blues really need to add more goalscorers to their squad, as they are heavily reliant on Jack Grealish currently, with Wesley out injured for the rest of the campaign.

At the moment Villa sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, with fears that they could be relegated rising.