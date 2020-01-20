Quick links

'He is so bad': Some Villa fans really aren't happy with who they've just been linked with

John Verrall
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is said to be keen on bringing in Serhou Guirassy, as he looks to cover for Wesley's injury.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-...

It’s fair to say that Aston Villa fans aren’t particularly enthusiastic over the potential signing of Serhou Guirassy from Amiens.

The Daily Mail claim that Villa are interested in signing Guirassy, as they look to strengthen their strike force.

However, Villa fans appear to have been hoping for a more proven player to come in and join them.

Guirassy would offer Villa an aerial presence up-front and his power could give Dean Smith’s side another option.

But the 23-year-old only has four goals in France this term, and if he found the net so infrequently in the Premier League too, it is hard to see how he would improve Villa’s team.

 

The claret and blues really need to add more goalscorers to their squad, as they are heavily reliant on Jack Grealish currently, with Wesley out injured for the rest of the campaign.

At the moment Villa sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, with fears that they could be relegated rising.

