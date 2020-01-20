'He has to improve': Ancelotti admits that one Everton player needs to get better

Everton striker Moise Kean has still not scored for the Toffees since his move to Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that Everton striker Moise Kean needs to improve.

Kean was selected to start for Everton against West Ham United at the weekend, but the Italian striker’s goal drought continued.

Rather remarkably Kean has still not scored for Everton ever since he made the move from Juventus in the summer.

And Ancelotti has admitted that the youngster needs to improve.

“I’m not asking anything special,” Ancelotti said.

“Sometimes he did well sometimes he has to improve but everyone has to be patient with him. He is only 19. I hope that he is going to improve quickly.”

Whether Kean will now remain in Everton’s team for their next match remains to be seen.

The Toffees still have high hopes for him, but there is only so long that they can continue to play him, if his struggles persist.

It may be that Kean just needs a goal to help him regain some confidence, as the teenager has shown flashes of quality before.

Everton are next in action against Newcastle United at Goodison Park tomorrow.