'He has to improve': Ancelotti admits that one Everton player needs to get better

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton striker Moise Kean has still not scored for the Toffees since his move to Goodison Park.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that Everton striker Moise Kean needs to improve.

Kean was selected to start for Everton against West Ham United at the weekend, but the Italian striker’s goal drought continued.

Rather remarkably Kean has still not scored for Everton ever since he made the move from Juventus in the summer.

And Ancelotti has admitted that the youngster needs to improve.

 

“I’m not asking anything special,” Ancelotti said.

“Sometimes he did well sometimes he has to improve but everyone has to be patient with him. He is only 19. I hope that he is going to improve quickly.”

Whether Kean will now remain in Everton’s team for their next match remains to be seen.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

The Toffees still have high hopes for him, but there is only so long that they can continue to play him, if his struggles persist.

It may be that Kean just needs a goal to help him regain some confidence, as the teenager has shown flashes of quality before.

Everton are next in action against Newcastle United at Goodison Park tomorrow.

