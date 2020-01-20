'He asked to leave': Director confirms £55m striker's wish amid unlikely Tottenham rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Tottenham Hotspur's search for a striker has seen them linked with a whole host of players, with Harry Kane ruled out until April.

That leaves Spurs desperately needing a centre forward, with Jose Mourinho seemingly feeling that teenager Troy Parrott isn't quite ready for first-team action.

The likes of Christian Benteke and Krzysztof Piatek have been linked, whilst one very ambitious rumour emerged from The Independent last week.

They claimed that Tottenham have an interest in Edinson Cavani, even though a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker would likely be beyond Tottenham's financial reach.

Cavani, 32, has played just nine Ligue 1 games this season, and looks set to leave the French capital in the near future, almost seven years since his £55million move from Napoli.

On Sunday, Cavani didn't feature in the cup clash against Lorient, and boss Thomas Tuchel – as quoted by Metro – admitted he didn't know whether Cavani would still be with PSG come February.

Additionally, PSG sporting director Leonardo told Culture PSG that Cavani has asked to leave the club, but with a bid from Atletico Madrid rejected, the situation is up in the air.

“Today, he asked to leave and we are studying the situation,” said Cavani. “It is also true that we had a proposal from Atletico Madrid but we did not accept it. This is the transfer window, I can't tell you how much in financial terms: (it was) important but not in terms of player value. But I think that for Cavani, in relation to everything we say, we must listen to him. We are listening and, honestly, I do not know how it will end,” he added.

There appears to be a small chance that Spurs can get in and land Cavani, and with Atletico seemingly ramping up their efforts to sign the Uruguayan, it may be worth Jose Mourinho and co using this opportunity to gauge just how much a deal would really cost - even if a deal does seem unlikely.