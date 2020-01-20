Gilberto Silva praises two Arsenal stars

Arsenal duo are impressing former hero.

Mikel Arteta has come in and made his mark early at Arsenal.

He has selected a regular midfield pairing of Grant Xhaka and Lucas Torreira and the pair are flourishing together.

They have impressed a former Arsenal great who played in their position, Gilberto Silva.

The Brazilian says he believes the pair are offering encouragement for the Gunners as they look to build for the future.

I've seen the last few games Xhaka and Torreira play together, this is good stability and confidence in the team. — Gilberto Silva (@GilbertoSilva) January 19, 2020

Heading into January it had appeared as though Xhaka might leave Arsenal. Now he is sticking around.

Torreira was misused by former boss Unai Emery but he seems appreciated by Arteta.

Having the two of them playing consistently is a good building block for the new manager to help drag Arsenal up the table.

The draw against Sheffield United means Arsenal are in 10th, with a game away at Chelsea up next.