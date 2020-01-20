Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Gilberto Silva praises two Arsenal stars

Dan Coombs
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal duo are impressing former hero.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.

 

Mikel Arteta has come in and made his mark early at Arsenal.

He has selected a regular midfield pairing of Grant Xhaka and Lucas Torreira and the pair are flourishing together.

They have impressed a former Arsenal great who played in their position, Gilberto Silva.

 

The Brazilian says he believes the pair are offering encouragement for the Gunners as they look to build for the future.

Heading into January it had appeared as though Xhaka might leave Arsenal. Now he is sticking around.

Torreira was misused by former boss Unai Emery but he seems appreciated by Arteta.

Having the two of them playing consistently is a good building block for the new manager to help drag Arsenal up the table.

The draw against Sheffield United means Arsenal are in 10th, with a game away at Chelsea up next.

 

Mikel Arteta the manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch