BBC pundit says Aston Villa star better than Tottenham's Dele Alli

Tottenham nearly ended up with both.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is the man of the moment.

He scored a vital equaliser at the weekend to earn Villa a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Grealish has outperformed expectations this season in front of goal.

He already has seven Premier League strikes, one more than he managed in the Championship last season.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks selected Grealish in his Team of the Week and says he rates him above James Maddison and Dele Alli.

He said: "What I want to know is when is Grealish going to be spoken about in international terms? Between Dele Alli, James Maddison and Grealish I'm having Grealish every time. Come on Gareth Southgate - start giving this lad some encouragement and the occasional mention in the press."

Villa are battling relegation and if they do stay up, Grealish's goals will be key.

Dele Alli has been a regular for England and has been regarded as the standard since making his international debut in 2015.

Grealish is now catching the Tottenham midfielder up. In Crooks' view, he has already overtaken him.

In terms of goals, Crooks is right. Grealish's seven is one higher than Alli's six in the league this season, while James Maddison also has six.