Gantry footage of Gary Neville has some Liverpool fans in stitches

Shane Callaghan
Assistant Manager Gary Neville looks on during an England training session at St Georges Park on May 30, 2016 in Burton on Trent, England.
Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday evening.

Gary Neville looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 09, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are loving gantry footage of Gary Neville.

Neville's former club Manchester United lost 2-0 away to the runaway Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah did the damage for a Liverpool side that sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the table.

The result might've been different but Anthony Martial spurned a great chance to equalise on 59 minutes by blazing over the crossbar.

 

That miss didn't go down well with Neville, who was working as co-commentator on Sky Sports.

The former Red Devils defender rocked back in his seat and almost slammed the table in front of him in reaction to Martial's miss.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter to the footage.

Remarkably, Liverpool have only dropped two points in the Premier League this season, winning 21 of their 22 games so far.

No team has gone a full season unbeaten since Arsenal in 2004 and few would back against Jurgen Klopp's side repeating the feat come May.

The Reds do, however, have a couple of tricky away trips on the horizon. Liverpool have Wolves away on Thursday night, before going to David Moyes's West Ham six days later.

Gary Neville during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

