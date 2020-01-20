Gantry footage of Gary Neville has some Liverpool fans in stitches

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday evening.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are loving gantry footage of Gary Neville.

Neville's former club Manchester United lost 2-0 away to the runaway Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah did the damage for a Liverpool side that sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the table.

The result might've been different but Anthony Martial spurned a great chance to equalise on 59 minutes by blazing over the crossbar.

That miss didn't go down well with Neville, who was working as co-commentator on Sky Sports.

The former Red Devils defender rocked back in his seat and almost slammed the table in front of him in reaction to Martial's miss.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter to the footage.

Frustration for @GNev2!



It's fair to say that Gary Neville wasn't too impressed after Anthony Martial spurned a glorious chance to draw Manchester United level at Anfield! pic.twitter.com/SHFApJVOtt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

Gary Neville’s reaction to Martial’s miss



pic.twitter.com/vJ8E3NyMl5 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 19, 2020

Neville went for power and hurt himself. — Sparrowhawk (@Sparrow85198406) January 19, 2020

Brilliant — Danny Docwra (@dannyklopp1977) January 19, 2020

Can we see the footage when Liverpool scored or is it x certificate stuff — Ross Nicholl (@ro55nicholl) January 19, 2020

Great to see it — declan mccann (@rundmc1556) January 19, 2020

Remarkably, Liverpool have only dropped two points in the Premier League this season, winning 21 of their 22 games so far.

No team has gone a full season unbeaten since Arsenal in 2004 and few would back against Jurgen Klopp's side repeating the feat come May.

The Reds do, however, have a couple of tricky away trips on the horizon. Liverpool have Wolves away on Thursday night, before going to David Moyes's West Ham six days later.