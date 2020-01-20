'First time I've heard that': Gary Neville delivers verdict on Anfield atmosphere yesterday during Liverpool's game

Liverpool managed to beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield yesterday, with Jurgen Klopp's side maintaining their unbeaten record.

Gary Neville has told Sky Sports, during their live coverage of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United, that he thought there was a new found confidence among Reds supporters at Anfield yesterday.

Liverpool managed to beat United 2-0 to move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

At full-time, Liverpool’s fans chanted ‘we’re going to win the league’, with Jurgen Klopp’s side celebrating their victory on the pitch.

And Neville said: “I’ve not heard that song sung here for 30 years. If you’re a United player that will sober you right up, as that’s as bad as it gets.

“These fans in this stadium sense it happening now. It’s the first time I’ve heard them sing about it with such confidence.”

Liverpool’s victory over United has further strengthened their grip on the Premier League title, with Manchester City and Leicester City both slipping up this weekend.

Liverpool took the lead against United through Virgil van Dijk, as the towering centre-back powered home a header from a corner.

The Reds then went on to seal the victory when Mo Salah ran through on goal in the last minute and slotted the ball under David de Gea in the United goal.

Liverpool fans’ growing confidence that the title is heading to Anfield is understandable.

Klopp’s side remain unbeaten this term, and only a complete collapse would stop them from finishing on top of the pile now.