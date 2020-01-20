Fabian Delph sends message to Everton supporters

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph reflects on weekend draw.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph is looking on the positive side after a draw with West Ham.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Toffees ace Delph sent a message to supporters, admitting the first half performance was 'shocking'.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an equaliser for Everton in the draw just before half-time, with Everton waking up after Issa Diop's opener.

The midfielder was drawn into controversy earlier in January when he had a row with a Toffees supporter on Instagam, The Daily Mail reported.

While it did not reflect well on Delph, it was clear that he cared, and was upset about the perception Everton's players were not bothered by losing.

His latest message highlights that he is determined the team get back on track.