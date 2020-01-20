Quick links

Fabian Delph sends message to Everton supporters

Fabian Delph of Everton during the Everton pre-season training camp on July 16, 2019 in Verbier, Switzerland.
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph reflects on weekend draw.

Fabian Delph (C) Everton andMark Noble of West Ham challenge for the ball during Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London,...

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph is looking on the positive side after a draw with West Ham.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

 

Toffees ace Delph sent a message to supporters, admitting the first half performance was 'shocking'.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an equaliser for Everton in the draw just before half-time, with Everton waking up after Issa Diop's opener.

 
 
 
Shocking first half but lads shown character to pull a goal back. Travelling fans was top class ☑️#TunnelVision

The midfielder was drawn into controversy earlier in January when he had a row with a Toffees supporter on Instagam, The Daily Mail reported.

While it did not reflect well on Delph, it was clear that he cared, and was upset about the perception Everton's players were not bothered by losing.

His latest message highlights that he is determined the team get back on track.

Fabian Delph of Everton is challenged by Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

