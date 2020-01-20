Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: King Yemma quiz answers for entry to Snake Way

A cheat sheet for the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot King Yemma quiz so you can quickly provide the correct answers for entry to Snake Way.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC with its reviews largely being fair but somewhat underwhelming with outlets believing that it doesn't live up to its potential. Regardless of whether you agree with this sentiment or not, you surely want to keep playing if you're seeking the answers to the King Yemma quiz.

Quizzes in video games are nothing new and the answers are often straightforward with very little brainwork required. However, if you'd rather not work your noggin so you can just get back to the Marvel-like action as soon as possible, then the good news is that there's only five questions to be answered.

And yes, they're all simple and easy.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot answers for King Yemma's quiz

In order to be granted entry to Snake Way in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, you must answer a set of questions provided by the incredibly large King Yemma.

The good news is that these questions are super easy so you shouldn't suffer too much of a headache. With that being said, you can still find the answers below to ensure that you don't over think and provide the wrong answer due to mistakenly regarding the simplicity as a trap.

Question 1

Where was Raditz sent?

Wrong answer: Heaven

Correct answer: Hell

Question 2

Who is more powerful?

Wrong answer: Kami

Correct answer: King Yemma

Question 3

Who is judged here after death?

Wrong answer: Only Earthlings

Correct answer: Everyone

Question 4

Is there a way to bring back those who have already died?

Wrong answer: No

Correct answer: Yes

Question 5:

Which question is this?

Wrong answer: The 4th

Correct answer: The 5th

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.