Sky Sports pundit claims Leeds ace looks frustrated, makes 'crisis' claim about Bielsa's players

Leeds United will now be without Kalvin Phillips for three matches.

Don Goodman has stated that Kalvin Phillips looked frustrated during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to QPR as he thinks it led to him getting sent off at Loftus Road.

The Sky Sports pundit also warned Leeds that the play-off pack are beginning to 'bite back' and the moment of 'crisis' for Marcelo Bielsa's players has happened earlier than expected.

Leeds have been in a bad run of form of late, and after looking pretty comfortable in the Championship's top-two, the likes of Fulham and Brentford are now chasing them.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (19/01/20 at 12:05 pm), Goodman shared his thoughts on Leeds' defeat in the capital and that tackle from Phillips.

"It's a tough one for Leeds United, they are unfortunate with the goal of course," Goodman told Sky Sports. "It strikes [not just one hand, but two hands]. You see the referee's position there, it seems almost impossible for him to spot that.

"It seems as though their still not scoring the chances but they are still creating the chances, which is a crumb of comfort for Leeds United. But when you're missing penalties, you know you've got a problem. And it's a reoccurring theme from the back end of last season.

"And this [Phillips challenge] is frustration. He knows that he's going to get a red card. Look at his face. The worst part of that is that for Leeds is that they are going to lose one of their best players for three games.

"It's the Championship biting back [in regards to the play-off chasers closing the gap on Leeds]. When have we seen just two teams romp away with it? Rarely. And we thought that's what was happening. Unfortunately for Leeds, their little bit for crisis has happened a lit bit earlier than it did last season."

The big problem for Leeds will be that it's Phillips who is showcasing this frustration and it's not a good sign when they are entering a period where everyone needs to remain calm.

The January transfer window is open and the club would be smart to add experience and calming figures into their squad.

Leeds are in need of a striker and perhaps defensive cover, the likes of Glenn Murray and James Chester would be ideal for them. Not forgetting they are current Premier League players sitting on the bench for their respective clubs.