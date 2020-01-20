Report: 'World-class' £50m forward prefers Liverpool to Chelsea

Timo Werner has scored 20 Bundesliga goals for RB Leipzig this season and he would make Premier League leaders Liverpool even more fearsome.

Timo Werner is eyeing a dream move to Liverpool, according to Bild, with Anfield the ‘preferred destination’ for the RB Leipzig superstar.

Who wouldn’t want to play under Jurgen Klopp right now?

Liverpool are enjoying a golden period in their already illustrious history with a first top flight title in 30 years heading to Merseyside and, in Klopp, they have a coach who is famed for turning young talents into established world-class footballers.

So it is no wonder Werner would allegedly jump at the chance to make the Reds’ fearsome forward line even more exhilarating.

Bild claims that the Germany international sees Liverpool as his ideal destination, despite interest from the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

A winger-come-striker in the mould of Jamie Vardy, the jet-heeled Werner has scored a staggering 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga games since Julian Nagelsmann took over at table-topping Leipzig. The former Stuttgart wonder-kid has hit the target 25 times in total across 2019/20.

Bild adds that Werner has a £50 million release-clause in his contract and Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has already admitted that the 23-year-old talisman is likely to be on his way out of the Red Bull Arena sooner rather than later.

“If Timo continues to score goals, it is clear that not only Bayern will be interested in such a world-class player,” he said.

“No-one is unsellable in football. We have to be honest.”

A striker who loves to run in behind opposition defences and finish with alarming accuracy in one-on-one duels, Werner would give Liverpool something completely different in attack – and isn’t that a terrifying proposition?