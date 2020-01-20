Report: Young Wolves target travelling to England imminently to seal Molineux switch

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to finally get a new player, with Leonardo Campana reportedly heading to Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leonardo Campana is set to travel to England ‘imminently’ as the Ecuadorian wonderkid closes in on a January move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to the Express and Star.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been increasingly vocal in the last few days about the need for new additions at Molineux but, while links with Thomas Lemar and co have come to nothing so far, Wolves will have a couple of exciting youngsters in their ranks by the time the month comes to an end.

Dutch defenders Nigel Lonwijk and Justin Hubner are expected to sign on the dotted line sooner rather than later and they will be joined, it seems, by one of the hottest striking prospects in South America.

A 19-year-old with four Ecuador caps under his belt already, Campana has exploded onto the scene for Barcelona SC with Primicias reporting last week that Wolves are set to hand him a £15,000-a-week contract.

Campana, who stands at 6ft 2ins, is set to become the latest Jorge Mendes client to arrive at Molineux. And the Express and Star reports that he is packing his bags for England in order to wrap up the deal.

The teenager scored six times in nine games as Ecuador won the South American U20 Championships this time last year and Wolves will be hoping that he is capable of providing competition for Raul Jimenez in attack.

Strong and physical, Campana is exactly the kind of striker who would suit Nuno's lone-striker system.