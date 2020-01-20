Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Young Wolves target travelling to England imminently to seal Molineux switch

Danny Owen
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo gives the thumbs-up as he celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on April 2,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to finally get a new player, with Leonardo Campana reportedly heading to Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ecuador's Leonardo Campana celebrates after scoring against Venezuela during their South American U-20 football match at El Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile on February 10, 2019. (Photo...

Leonardo Campana is set to travel to England ‘imminently’ as the Ecuadorian wonderkid closes in on a January move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to the Express and Star.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been increasingly vocal in the last few days about the need for new additions at Molineux but, while links with Thomas Lemar and co have come to nothing so far, Wolves will have a couple of exciting youngsters in their ranks by the time the month comes to an end.

 

Dutch defenders Nigel Lonwijk and Justin Hubner are expected to sign on the dotted line sooner rather than later and they will be joined, it seems, by one of the hottest striking prospects in South America.

A 19-year-old with four Ecuador caps under his belt already, Campana has exploded onto the scene for Barcelona SC with Primicias reporting last week that Wolves are set to hand him a £15,000-a-week contract.

Leonardo Campana of Ecuador looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarter Final match between USA and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 8, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

Campana, who stands at 6ft 2ins, is set to become the latest Jorge Mendes client to arrive at Molineux. And the Express and Star reports that he is packing his bags for England in order to wrap up the deal.

The teenager scored six times in nine games as Ecuador won the South American U20 Championships this time last year and Wolves will be hoping that he is capable of providing competition for Raul Jimenez in attack.

Strong and physical, Campana is exactly the kind of striker who would suit Nuno's lone-striker system.

Leonardo Campana of Ecuador gestures after the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch