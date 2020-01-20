Report: Sunderland target travelling to Wearside today; second January signing imminent

Bailey Wright has barely played a game in the Championship for Bristol City this season but can he lead Sunderland out of League One?

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is expected to arrive at Sunderland today as the centre-back closes in on a move to the Stadium of Light, according to the Bristol Live.

It is not long since the Wearside terraces were united in a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ with under-fire manager Phil Parkinson losing friends and alienating almost everyone at the north east giants.

But the experienced tactician was not ‘sacked in the morning’, as the chant suggested, and the Black Cats’ faith has been rewarded by a sudden upturn in form. Four wins in five League One games have lifted Sunderland back into the play-off places.

And the arrival of an experienced Championship skipper will only add to the growing feel-good factor.

According to Bristol Live, Australia international Wright is on his way up north to sign on the dotted line. Sunderland, it is expected, will pay a minimal fee for a man who played over 100 League One games during his lengthy spell at Preston North End.

Wright has fallen down the pecking order at Ashton Gate despite his status as club captain and it remains to be seen whether he can immediately force his way into Sunderland’s starting XI, given the presence of Joel Lynch, Jordan Willis, Alim Ozturk and Tom Flanagan at the Stadium of Light.

But the 27-year-old should bring valuable nous and a winning mentality to Parkinson’s squad. Wright was part of the Preston side which navigated the play-offs to seal promotion to the Championship in 2015 after all.