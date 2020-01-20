Report: Southampton to make £3.5m profit as Saints star agrees January exit

Oriol Romeu has spent five years in the Premier League with the Saints but a return to La Liga is reportedly close with Celta Vigo his destination.

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is closing in on a move to Spain after agreeing a deal with Celta Vigo, according to AS.

One of the longest players in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad appears to have played his last game in red and white.

Romeu has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and James Ward-Prowse keeping him out of the team.

The former Chelsea enforcer hasn’t started a game since November and, with the Saints flying up the Premier League table in his absence, it seems that Romeu will have to pack his bags if he wants to play regular first-team football again.

AS reports that the one-time Barcelona starlet has said ‘yes’ to Celta Vigo.

The La Liga strugglers are set to pay £8.5 million, handing Southampton a £3.5 million profit on a player they brought to St Mary’s five years ago (BBC).

Celta, Europa League semi-finalists as recently as 2017, are currently stuck in the bottom three but AS adds that they will include a relegation clause in Romeu’s contract, allowing him to leave if they fail to escape the drop.

Southampton fans may be disappointed to see Romeu go but, as one door closes, another opens.

A path may soon be clear for 19-year-old academy graduate Will Smallbone to establish himself in Hasenhuttl’s squad with his stunning volley in the FA Cup victory over Huddersfield Town still fresh in the mind.