Unnamed PL club reportedly bid £22m for attacker linked with Wolves, Leicester and Tottenham

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London,...
Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo.

Dani Olmo of Dinamo Zagreb celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City at Maksimir Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Zagreb,...

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City have joined the race to sign Dani Olmo with one Premier League side making a £22 million bid for the Dinamo Zagreb star, according to Sportske Novosti.

It seems only a matter of time before a man who has made his name in Croatian football belatedly heads to one of the biggest leagues in the European game.

Olmo admitted to L’Esportiu earlier in January that he was keen to leave Zagreb ‘as soon as possible’ in order to secure a place in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

 

The winger was even left out of a winter friendly on Friday, with the reigning Croatian champions seemingly hoping to ensure that Olmo would avoid an ill-timed injury which could scupper his chances of a move away before the end of the month.

According to reports from Eastern Europe, Dinamo have now received an offer of around £22 million, with Wolves and Leicester both showing an interest in a player who is also allegedly in the sights of Tottenham Hotspur.

Dani Olmo of Spain during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Malta on November 15, 2019

It is not clear which of three clubs had made the bid, however.

Olmo, who honed his considerable talents at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, has produced eight goals and seven assists this season and shot to fame with a series of eye-catching displays as Spain won the U21 European Championships in Italy over the summer.

The 21-year-old would fit in perfectly under Nuno or Brendan Rodgers at Wolves or Leicester, while his ability to play as a false nine could help Tottenham survive without Harry Kane.

Olmo even scored a stunning volley in a Champions League clash with Manchester City in the autumn.

Dani Olmo of GNK Dinamo Zagreb kicks a ball during a UEFA Champions League group C match between GNK Dinamo and Atalanta B.C. at Maksimir Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

