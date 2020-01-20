Quick links

Report: Nottingham Forest set to sign £8.5m man once compared to Mbappe

Danny Owen
Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has left Adama Diakhaby out of his plans with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest reportedly looking to swoop.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign Huddersfield Town outcast Adama Diakhaby, according to the Telegraph.

Interest from the City Ground in a player who has been left out of the squad for the last nine Championship games will be music to the ears of Huddersfield coach Danny Cowley.

The former Lincoln City boss has been desperate to get a number of ill-fitting players off The Terriers’ books this month and, just days after farming Terence Kongolo out to Fulham, another big-money flop is expected to join a second-tier rival before the end of the January transfer window.

 

Diakhaby joined Huddersfield from Monaco in an £8.5 million deal in the summer of 2018 but it is fair to say he hasn’t lived up to his eye-watering price-tag at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite producing assists in three successive Championship games in the autumn, the former France U21 international has been left out of the side since November.

A move to Nottingham Forest, and the chance to work under compatriot Sabri Lamouchi, could represent the fresh start Diakhaby needs however. Lamouchi’s promotion-chasing side rely on wingers for creativity and their counter-attacking style should suit a player who is not short of pace.

Interestingly, Diakhaby was compared to Kylian Mbappe when rising through the ranks at Monaco and was tipped by some to replace arguably world football’s best young player when he sealed that move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

"He’s a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly," then-Huddersfield boss David Wagner said after bringing Diakhaby to Yorkshire two years ago.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

