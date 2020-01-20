Quick links

Report: Norwich hoping to sign Germany international available for £8.5m

Danny Owen
Norwich manager Daniel Farke celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Hull City at Carrow Road on March 13, 2019 in Norwich, England.
Premier League hopefuls Norwich City could reportedly offer Napoli's forgotten man Amin Younes an escape route out of Serie A.

Amin Younes of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Friuli on December 7, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

Norwich City are keeping tabs on an exciting winger in the shape of Napoli’s Germany international Amin Younes, according to ArenaNapoli.

Saturday’s clash with fellow strugglers Bournemouth was almost the dictionary definition of a ‘relegation six pointer’. And, thanks to a Teemu Pukki penalty, The Canaries are still alive and chirping, keeping their faint hopes of Premier League survival going with an invaluable 1-0 win over Eddie Howe’s side.

Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp impressed on their debuts for Daniel Farke’s side and a couple more additions would certainly be welcome at Carrow Road before the end of the month.

 

According to reports from Italy, Farke could have yet another technically-gifted German at his disposal soon enough.

Norwich are interested in taking Younes on loan, it is claimed, with the former Ajax man struggling for game time at the Stadio San Paolo.

At the age of 26, Younes is crying out for a fresh start. It just hasn’t worked out for the jinking winger at Napoli with just one Serie A start to his name all season.

Amin Younes of Germany celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Semi-Final between Germany and Mexico at Fisht Olympic Stadium on June 29,...

As a result, Younes has failed to add to his five Germany caps since he swapped Amsterdam for southern Italy with his electrifying displays at Ajax a distant memory. At his best, however, the 2017 Europa League finalist is a full-back's nightmare, cutting in onto his favoured right foot to wreak havoc in the final third.

ArenaNapoli reports that Younes, who is valued at around £8.5 million, is available on loan and he’d certainly give Pukki plenty of chances to extend his already impressive top-flight tally.

Rosenborg BK's Milan Jevtovic (L) vies with Ajax's Amin Younes during the UEFA Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between Rosenborg BK and Ajax Amsterdam on August 17, 2017 at...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

