Report: Norwich hoping to sign Germany international available for £8.5m

Premier League hopefuls Norwich City could reportedly offer Napoli's forgotten man Amin Younes an escape route out of Serie A.

Norwich City are keeping tabs on an exciting winger in the shape of Napoli’s Germany international Amin Younes, according to ArenaNapoli.

Saturday’s clash with fellow strugglers Bournemouth was almost the dictionary definition of a ‘relegation six pointer’. And, thanks to a Teemu Pukki penalty, The Canaries are still alive and chirping, keeping their faint hopes of Premier League survival going with an invaluable 1-0 win over Eddie Howe’s side.

Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp impressed on their debuts for Daniel Farke’s side and a couple more additions would certainly be welcome at Carrow Road before the end of the month.

According to reports from Italy, Farke could have yet another technically-gifted German at his disposal soon enough.

Norwich are interested in taking Younes on loan, it is claimed, with the former Ajax man struggling for game time at the Stadio San Paolo.

At the age of 26, Younes is crying out for a fresh start. It just hasn’t worked out for the jinking winger at Napoli with just one Serie A start to his name all season.

As a result, Younes has failed to add to his five Germany caps since he swapped Amsterdam for southern Italy with his electrifying displays at Ajax a distant memory. At his best, however, the 2017 Europa League finalist is a full-back's nightmare, cutting in onto his favoured right foot to wreak havoc in the final third.

ArenaNapoli reports that Younes, who is valued at around £8.5 million, is available on loan and he’d certainly give Pukki plenty of chances to extend his already impressive top-flight tally.