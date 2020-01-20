Middlesbrough reportedly targeting £2m man Slaven Bilic said has 'got everything'

Former West Ham man Reece Oxford could reportedly return to England with Championship outfit Boro as he's struggled in the Bundesliga with Augsburg.

Middlesbrough are hoping to bring former West Ham United wonder-kid Reece Oxford back to England during the January transfer window, according to the Mirror (20 January, page 43).

It is almost five years now since a 16-year-old Oxford produced that infamous Premier League debut away at Arsenal, silencing Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and co as West Ham cruised to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

And, while the one-time England youth star might not have lived up to those exalted expectations, a player once labelled the ‘new Rio Ferdinand’ is still just 21 and has his whole career ahead of him.

The Mirror reports that Middlesbrough are interested in offering Oxford another chance to prove himself in England, just a matter of months after Augsburg snapped him up for £2 million.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate has shown admirable faith in youth during his short-lived managerial reign at the Riverside with Djed Spence, Dael Fry, Ashley Fletcher and co going from strength to strength under the ex-Real Madrid centre-back.

Woodgate, an intelligent and classy defender in his playing days, will no doubt be won over by Oxford’s ability to play in a variety of positions. The 20-year-old played in midfield during that memorable afternoon at the Emirates but is also capable of thriving at centre-half and right-back.

As Slaven Bilic said himself in August 2015, Oxford is a player who has ‘got everything’.