Report: Middlesbrough and Birmingham want to sign Championship rival's struggling striker

Lee Gregory has scored just four Championship goals for Stoke City but is he heading out of the Potteries already? Boro and the Blues are linked.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are interested in offering Lee Gregory an escape route out of struggling Stoke City, according to the Mail.

Back in May, the the Mail (16th, page 59) reported that one of the Football League’s most eye-catching number nines had rejected the chance to prove himself in the top flight with Sheffield United.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and, if Gregory could turn back the clock, he’d surely jump at the chance to swap a Stoke side in danger of successive relegations for Chris Wilder’s high-flying Blades.

Fortunately for the 31-year-old, however, he is still not short of suitors despite finding the target just four times in 23 Championship matches for The Potters.

Gregory, who joined Stoke on a free transfer over the summer when his Millwall contract expired, is on the radar of Birmingham and Middlesbrough.

It is no secret that Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro are crying out for a new centre-forward with only one team in the league scoring fewer times in 2019/20. And Gregory is capable of adding rapid pace and relentless work rate to an often toothless frontline, having reached double figures in each of his last two Championship seasons at Millwall.

And the prospect of working alongside Lukas Jutkiewicz, an excellent targetman at Championship level, should appeal to the late-blooming striker. Gregory produced the finest performances of his career in a ‘big-man-little-man’ partnership with Steve Morison at Millwall.