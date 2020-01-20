Quick links

Report: Leicester want 31-year-old Klopp once called the Bundesliga's best player

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United...
Leicester City are reportedly hoping to strengthen Brendan Rodgers' squad with Fenerbahce's former Bundesliga hero Max Kruse.

Vedat Muriqi (L) and Max Kruse (R) of Fenerbahce celebrate after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Leicester City are interested in signing Fenerbahce forward Max Kruse, according to Fanatik, although luring the Germany international away from Istanbul could prove to be easier said than done.

With the Foxes’ fine season stalling after a 2-1 loss at Burnley made it four defeats in their last six Premier League games, it seems that Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring some new faces on board at a crucial juncture of the campaign.

And, if reports in Turkey are to be believed, an attacker who is equally adept as a number nine or a number ten could be on his way to the King Power Stadium.

 

Leicester have joined Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in expressing an interest in 14-cap Germany international Kruse, just seven months after he signed a three-year deal with Fenerbahce.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most underrated forwards in European football for a number of seasons now and, as recently as 2018/19, produced 11 goals and nine assists for a Werder Bremen side who enjoyed one of their best campaigns in living memory.

Without him, Werder have dropped like a stone, towards the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Max Kruse (C) of Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Weserstadion on March 30, 2019 in...

And it seems that Rodgers shares Jurgen Klopp’s admiration for a player who, according to the Liverpool manager, was by far and away the Bundesliga’s star performer in the 2013/14 season (DW).

Kruse looks a perfect fit for Rodgers’ free-flowing Leicester side with his ability to drop deep and link play between midfield and attack potentially making him the perfect foil for Jamie Vardy.

But Fenerbahce will be desperate to hang onto a player who is absolutely central to their hopes of winning the Super Lig title for the first time in six years.

Fenerbahce's Max Kruse in action during the Turkish Super Lig week 18 football match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

