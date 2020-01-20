Report: Leicester want 31-year-old Klopp once called the Bundesliga's best player

Leicester City are reportedly hoping to strengthen Brendan Rodgers' squad with Fenerbahce's former Bundesliga hero Max Kruse.

Leicester City are interested in signing Fenerbahce forward Max Kruse, according to Fanatik, although luring the Germany international away from Istanbul could prove to be easier said than done.

With the Foxes’ fine season stalling after a 2-1 loss at Burnley made it four defeats in their last six Premier League games, it seems that Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring some new faces on board at a crucial juncture of the campaign.

And, if reports in Turkey are to be believed, an attacker who is equally adept as a number nine or a number ten could be on his way to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have joined Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in expressing an interest in 14-cap Germany international Kruse, just seven months after he signed a three-year deal with Fenerbahce.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most underrated forwards in European football for a number of seasons now and, as recently as 2018/19, produced 11 goals and nine assists for a Werder Bremen side who enjoyed one of their best campaigns in living memory.

Without him, Werder have dropped like a stone, towards the bottom of the Bundesliga.

And it seems that Rodgers shares Jurgen Klopp’s admiration for a player who, according to the Liverpool manager, was by far and away the Bundesliga’s star performer in the 2013/14 season (DW).

Kruse looks a perfect fit for Rodgers’ free-flowing Leicester side with his ability to drop deep and link play between midfield and attack potentially making him the perfect foil for Jamie Vardy.

But Fenerbahce will be desperate to hang onto a player who is absolutely central to their hopes of winning the Super Lig title for the first time in six years.