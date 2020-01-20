O'Hara fears Tottenham are not 'big enough' to sign reported £300k-a-week target

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to bring PSG's wantaway Ligue 1 superstar Edinson Cavani to the Premier League.

Edinson Cavani has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain but Jamie O’Hara fears that Tottenham Hotspur simply aren’t ‘big enough’ to lure the Uruguayan goal-machine to North London, speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT (20 January, 9:00am).

One of the hottest strikers of his generation could be on the move during the January transfer window.

With just five months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo revealed on Sunday that Cavani has asked to leave the Ligue 1 leaders – a revelation that send ripples throughout European football (Goal).

It is no secret that Tottenham want a new number nine after losing Harry Kane to a long-term injury with the Independent naming Cavani among a host of targets earlier in the month.

But would a striker who has won 19 trophies at PSG while becoming Les Parisiens’ all-time top goalscorer jump at the chance to join forces with Jose Mourinho at Spurs? O’Hara doesn’t think so.

“Tottenham need a striker,” said the former Spurs midfielder.

“Personally, I don’t think he’d go there. I don’t think they are big enough for him.”

O’Hara feels that a move to Manchester United is more likely for Cavani, particularly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost talisman Marcus Rashford to a troubling back problem.

And it seems unlikely that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, a man who tends to prioritise budding young talents with a substantial re-sale value, will offer an eye-watering contract to a striker who will turn 33 next month.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cavani is currently earning around £300,000-a-week at PSG.