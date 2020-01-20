Quick links

'Happy for him': Coach reacts as his star man nears Aston Villa switch

Danny Owen
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa are set to sign Genk talisman Mbwana Samatta with Dean Smith confirming that the deal is 'very close'.

KRC Genk's Mbwana Samatta celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in...

Genk coach Hannes Wolf insists he is ‘happy’ for Mbwana Samatta as his star man closes in on a move to Aston Villa, as reported by Het Nieuwsblad.

The Premier League strugglers are expected to complete a £10 million deal in the coming days with Samatta set to become the first ever Tanzanian footballer to play in the English top flight (BBC).

Like Wesley Moraes, who’s season-ending injury left Villa chasing a whole host of centre-forwards, the 27-year-old will arrive in the Midlands after scoring goals for fun over in Belgium while his strength and aerial ability should make him a good fit for life in Britain.

 

It goes without saying however that Samatta’s impending departure is a huge loss to Genk. The Blue and Whites won the Jupiler League title last season with the former TP Mazembe man netting 32 goals in all competitions after all.

But rather than rueing the loss of arguably Belgian football’s finest number nine, Wolf is pleased to see Samatta’s dream come true.

"You won't hear me complain about Ally's transfer," said the former Dortmund reserve coach.

Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk gestures during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and KRC Genk at Red Bull Arena on September 17, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria.

“In my first interview with Genk, I was informed of the possibility (that Samatta could leave). I have to comply with that. I'm happy for him.

“It is up to us to accommodate his departure.”

A £10 million release clause meant Genk always looked vulnerable, especially after Samatta scored three times in his debut Champions League season – one of those coming in a narrow defeat away at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

And those barnstorming displays against the Merseyside giants should give Aston Villa fans hope that he is capable of firing them to safety.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Villa coach Dean Smith admitted that a deal for Samatta was 'very close' to completion.

Ally Samatta of Genk and Peter Croonen, chairman of Genk, during the Jupiler Pro League play-off 1 match (day 10) between Krc Genk and Standard de Liege at Luminus Arena on May 19, 2019 in...

