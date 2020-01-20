Dele Alli thinks there's something people are forgetting about Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are without injured striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has told The Telegraph that he thinks people are forgetting what they did without Harry Kane last season.

Spurs saw Kane go down with a hamstring injury against Southampton on New Year's Day, leaving fans fretting once again about their star striker.

News since then has pointed to Kane being out of action until April, with the striker facing yet another stint on the sidelines.

Kane will now hope to get himself ready for EURO 2020, but Tottenham not having a backup for Kane after so many injury woes is truly baffling.

Kane went down twice with ankle injuries in 2019, but still Tottenham chose to actually weaken their attacking options by releasing Fernando Llorente and not bringing in a replacement.

Spurs are desperate to find a new striker this month, with many now concerned about Tottenham's fortunes for the rest of the season if they can't replace their talismanic hitman.

However, Alli has pointed out that Spurs managed to reach the Champions League final without Kane last season, coming through a semi-final clash with Ajax without the England international.

Alli thinks people have forgotten about that, and reminded those people that Tottenham are about the team rather than one single player, even though Kane is 'fantastic'.

“People always have short term memories,” said Alli. “Look at when he got injured last time. Look what we did without him. We proved that it's about the team, not a single player. Harry is a fantastic player and he would be a miss to anyone,” he added.