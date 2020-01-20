Quick links

Dele Alli thinks there's something people are forgetting about Tottenham Hotspur

Olly Dawes
Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 18, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are without injured striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has told The Telegraph that he thinks people are forgetting what they did without Harry Kane last season.

Spurs saw Kane go down with a hamstring injury against Southampton on New Year's Day, leaving fans fretting once again about their star striker.

News since then has pointed to Kane being out of action until April, with the striker facing yet another stint on the sidelines.

 

Kane will now hope to get himself ready for EURO 2020, but Tottenham not having a backup for Kane after so many injury woes is truly baffling.

Kane went down twice with ankle injuries in 2019, but still Tottenham chose to actually weaken their attacking options by releasing Fernando Llorente and not bringing in a replacement.

Spurs are desperate to find a new striker this month, with many now concerned about Tottenham's fortunes for the rest of the season if they can't replace their talismanic hitman.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (C) leaves the pitch having picked up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham at St Mary'...

However, Alli has pointed out that Spurs managed to reach the Champions League final without Kane last season, coming through a semi-final clash with Ajax without the England international.

Alli thinks people have forgotten about that, and reminded those people that Tottenham are about the team rather than one single player, even though Kane is 'fantastic'.

“People always have short term memories,” said Alli. “Look at when he got injured last time. Look what we did without him. We proved that it's about the team, not a single player. Harry is a fantastic player and he would be a miss to anyone,” he added.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their second goal with Harry Kane during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham...

