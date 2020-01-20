Club reportedly set hefty price-tag on player allegedly wanted by Tottenham and Leeds

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are reportedly interested in Andre Ayew of Swansea City.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United need to sign a forward in the January transfer window, and one player who has been linked to both the clubs is Andre Ayew.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United interest

GhanaSoccernet has claimed that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign Ayew from Championship rivals Swansea, having worked with him at French club Marseille.

The same publication has also credited Premier League club Tottenham with interest in the attacker, reporting that Jose Mourinho’s side have already enquired about him.

Stats

Ayew is not exactly an out-and-out striker, but the Ghana international is able to play in a number of forward positions.

According to WhoScored, in the Championship so far this season, the 30-year-old has been deployed as a right-hand attacking midfielder 15 times, as a forward-right six times, and as a centre-forward on four occasions.

The former West Ham United attacker, who had a loan spell at Fenerbahce last season, has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 26 Championship games for Swansea so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Hefty price-tag

The Sun has reported that Swansea want to keep Ayew in the team for the rest of the season to maintain their promotion chances, and want as much as £18 million as transfer fee for him this month.

It is quite a hefty price-tag, given that Ayew is 30 years of age and is playing in the Championship.

While Leeds may not be able to cough up that much cash, Tottenham could, but will chairman Daniel Levy spend £18m on a player who will have no resale value and was not exactly a massive success during his time in the Premier League?

Probably not.