Club could reportedly offer £10.2m for player whose Rangers deal Steven Gerrard cut short

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The striker was used just four times by the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in his six months at Ibrox.

A year after leaving Rangers, Umar Sadiq is said to be the subject of €10 million bids (around £8.5m).

And according to the Serbian website Mozzart Sport, an offer of €12m (around £10.2m) could soon be on the table from Napoli, for the Nigerian striker let go early by the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. 

Sadiq is currently on loan from Roma to Partizan Belgrade - for whom he has scored 16 goals and created 12 in 30 games.

 

But his situation complicated, with Mozzart Sport reporting that Sadiq's contract contains an option for Partizan to buy him outright for 1.6m (around £1.4m) at the end of his latest temporary spell - which follows others at Bologna, Torin, NAC Breda and Perugia as well as Rangers.

And it is claimed that for that to be terminated early this month, at either Roma or Partizan's request, it would require the blessing of all three parties.

Umar Sadiq of Partizan during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Partizan and Manchester United at Partizan Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia.

As much as Rangers would have loved for Sadiq to blossom at Ibrox as he has done in Serbia, the 22-year-old was getting nowhere fast at a time when breaking Celtic's Scottish Premiership dominance was becoming increasingly important.

And with Jermain Defoe on board, they are arguably better placed to achieve that than had Sadiq remained.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...

Indeed, Defoe has scored or created 30 goals in 2,257 minutes since joining Rangers - just four fewer than Sadiq has managed in 3,500 post-Ibrox, according to Transfermarkt.

