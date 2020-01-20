Club announce £27m deal for player Everton reportedly held talks with over January move

The Brazilian midfielder Reinier even followed Everton on Instagram.

A player for whom Everton held talks to sign last summer [Globo Esporte] has today joined Real Madrid.

It was claimed in July that Everton had intensified their interest in Reinier and were expected to 'sit down again' with the player, his representatives and then club Flamengo the following month.

Reinier even followed the Toffees on Instagram, while his family were said to have expected his exit 'soon' - although the Brazilian would have stayed with the Rubro-Negro until his 18th birthday on Sunday.

But after reaching that milestone, he has now been unveiled as a Real Madrid player - albeit one who will begin life in the Spanish giants' Castilla side (B team).

Madrid announced on their official website that Reinier has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in the capital and will head across the Atlantic once he has finished playing for Brazil at the U23 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Discussing the link between Everton and Reinier six months ago, the South American football expert Tim Vickery said [Talksport]: "He really would be one for the future. He’s not a first-team player yet. He was on the bench on Sunday, really because they had an injury crisis. They’ve got a huge game today. He may get a look-in. But as it stands he’s under-17 player. He’s not a first-team player.

"He does have huge promise. He reminds me a little bit of a Brazilian Michael Ballack. He’s that kind of midfielder. But that means, in terms of adaptation, I think it would be harder for him than it was a couple of years ago for Vinicius Junior, who went off to Real Madrid at a similar age. Vinicius Junior had much more first-team experience than Reinier Junior has, which is absolutely none. But the thing that Vinicius has, that works wherever you play football, is that unbelievable pace and acceleration - the sixth gear that he’s got.

"With Reinier Junior the adaptation will be harder when he does come across, because in Brazil with the defensive lines playing very deep, players in his position have a lot of time to make a decision on what they’re going to do. They can receive the ball, wander a little bit, read the newspaper and only then make the decision of what pass to make. Now, in European football with the lines much closer together - and several of the playmakers who’ve gone over, they all complain about this - it's much, much harder because you have much less time to make a decision. So anyway, a lot of fuss about him.

"But if Everton are to buy him and he does get the clearance and all the rest of it, don’t expect him to revolutionise the first team just yet."

Reinier has since scored six goals and created two in 15 games for Flamengo, who won the Brazilian Serie A and South American Copa Libertadores (Champions League) under by the Everton-linked manager Jorge Jesus in 2019.

Real Madrid have paid £27 million for the six-foot-one-inch player [Transfermarkt].