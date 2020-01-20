Chief executive admits he's hearing Rangers ace is likely to leave Ibrox for Sunderland

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty could be leaving Ibrox.

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has snubbed a return to Shrewsbury Town because he's 'likely' to join Sunderland, according to Shrews chief executive Brian Caldwell.

Docherty is way down the midfield pecking order at Ibrox, and with little chance of first-team football under Steven Gerrard, a loan move looks likely.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old is behind the likes of Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo right now, so fans are expecting him to move on.

Last week, The Scottish Sun reported that Sunderland were set to sign Docherty on loan until the end of the season, beating Charlton Athletic to his signature.

News has been a little thin on the ground since though, which may leave Sunderland fans worrying that Docherty could go elsewhere.

Now, Shrewsbury chief Caldwell has told The Scottish Sun that he did want Docherty back, having seen him rack up 10 goals and 11 assists on loan at Shrewsbury last season.

However, Caldwell not only claims that Championship clubs want Docherty, but also admitted he's hearing Sunderland is the most likely destination for the midfielder, barring a late hitch in the matter.

“Greg has a couple of offers from the Championship and an option to go to Sunderland and I’m hearing that is the likely one,” said Caldwell.

That will be a boost for Sunderland fans if Caldwell is right, as Docherty can provide energy and goals from midfield, giving Phil Parkinson a new dimension for the playoff chase.