Charlie Austin ‘can’t agree’ with West Brom fan about Liverpool star

West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world.

Austin made the comment following the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Van Dijk scored for the Reds and had a brilliant game at the back, as Jurgen Klopp's side won to enhance their chances of winning the league title this season.

According to WhoScored, the former Southampton central defender had a pass accuracy of 87.7%, won three headers, took 87 touches, and made one tackle, two interceptions and eight clearances.

Austin, who is a Liverpool fan (click here to read more), has praised Van Dijk on Twitter, and he has also disagreed with a West Brom supporter about his stance on the former Celtic star.

Can’t agree with that one bit!! He’s the best — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) January 19, 2020

World-class defender

Van Dijk is a world-class central defender who has changed the Liverpool defence for the better since his move from Southampton.

The Dutchman was a key figure in Liverpool’s Champions League success last season, and he is proving to be instrumental in the Reds’ quest for the Premier League title this campaign.