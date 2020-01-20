Quick links

Celtic

Celtic boss delivers good news about £2m striker who's barely played

Shane Callaghan
Vakoun Bayo of Celtic celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are about to have a full compliment of strikers available.

Vakoun Bayo of Celtic celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter final match between Celtic and Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on September 25, 2019...

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is only a week away from returning to action.

The 23-year-old hasn't played a domestic game for the Hoops since October due to a hamstring injury.

Subscribe

Bayo, a £2 million signing last January under Brendan Rodgers [Scottish Sun], had a 23-minute cameo in a Europa League defeat by Cluj in December but the Celtic striker hasn't been seen since.

The Ivorian has arguably been pushed down the pecking order as a result of Lennon's £3.5 million deal for Patryk Klimala, another striker.

 

But the Northern Irish manager reveals to Herald Scotland that Bayo will be fighting fully fit in a week.

He said: "He had the long-term injury, so he's just back training. How far is he away from playing? Maybe another week or so."

Bayo hasn't been a huge player for Celtic but this is exactly what Lennon needs - options.

For the first time since returning to Parkhead, the Bhoys boss is close to having every striker available to him. When Bayo is fit, he'll join Leigh Griffiths and Klimala in competing with Odsonne Edouard.

Griffiths, 29, scored in the win over Partick Thistle on Saturday evening, illustrating that he's up for the fight.

Bayo has managed a little over 300 minutes of football across all competitions this season.

Celtic's Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Rennes (stade Rennais FC) and Celtic...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch