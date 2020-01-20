Celtic boss delivers good news about £2m striker who's barely played

Celtic are about to have a full compliment of strikers available.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is only a week away from returning to action.

The 23-year-old hasn't played a domestic game for the Hoops since October due to a hamstring injury.

Bayo, a £2 million signing last January under Brendan Rodgers [Scottish Sun], had a 23-minute cameo in a Europa League defeat by Cluj in December but the Celtic striker hasn't been seen since.

The Ivorian has arguably been pushed down the pecking order as a result of Lennon's £3.5 million deal for Patryk Klimala, another striker.

But the Northern Irish manager reveals to Herald Scotland that Bayo will be fighting fully fit in a week.

He said: "He had the long-term injury, so he's just back training. How far is he away from playing? Maybe another week or so."

Bayo hasn't been a huge player for Celtic but this is exactly what Lennon needs - options.

For the first time since returning to Parkhead, the Bhoys boss is close to having every striker available to him. When Bayo is fit, he'll join Leigh Griffiths and Klimala in competing with Odsonne Edouard.

Griffiths, 29, scored in the win over Partick Thistle on Saturday evening, illustrating that he's up for the fight.

Bayo has managed a little over 300 minutes of football across all competitions this season.