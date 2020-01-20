Quick links

'Can't stand him': Some Newcastle fans react to midfielder transfer rumour they've heard

A Newcastle fans shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 4, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United have been surprisingly linked with Hamza Choudhury.

Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City celebrates after scoring to make it 0-3 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 1, 2020...

Newcastle United look set to add a new midfielder to their ranks in the coming days, with Schalke misfit Nabil Bentaleb all set for a move.

The Chronicle claim a loan deal is on the verge of being done, with a medical imminent ahead of the Algerian joining Newcastle until the end of the season.

He's not the only midfielder linked with a move to St James' Park though, as the Sunday People (19/1, p49) reported that Newcastle had asked about Hamza Choudhury.

 

It's claimed that Newcastle wanted to take the Leicester City man on loan for the rest of the season, but Brendan Rodgers wouldn't let Choudhury go.

Burnley allegedly asked too, but with Wilfried Ndidi out injured, it's no great surprise that the combative Choudhury is being kept around as cover.

The 22-year-old has come up through the ranks with the Foxes, and has shown some real promise in limited playing time so far this season.

Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 8, 2020 in Leicester, England.

Choudhury could feature more regularly now, but it's a massive surprise to see Newcastle linked with him, given that Choudhury became a villain on Tyneside for a terrible challenge on Matt Ritchie back in August, that he's only just back from.

Newcastle fans haven't forgotten about that, suggesting that they 'can't stand him' after that injury to Ritchie, believing that most around Newcastle actually still dislike Choudhury whilst believing that he simply wouldn't improve the Magpies squad anyway.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

