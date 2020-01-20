Callum McGregor hopes Celtic sign £2m-rated star

The Ivorian midfielder is reportedly close to joining Celtic.

Callum McGregor has told BBC Sport that he has no problem with Celtic potentially signing Ismaila Soro.

The Hoops are said to be close to signing the midfielder in what would be a £2 million deal [The Scotsman].

As a result, the 21-year-old Bnei Yehuda star would be competing directly with McGregor for a spot in Neil Lennon's first XI at Celtic.

But the Scotland international insists that the competition is good and admits that 'it would be good' if the deal happens.

He told BBC Sport: "It's always important at big clubs that you get competition for places and its always healthy for the dressing room as well."

"The more quality players that we can get in then that drives the standard up. I think it would be good if we manage to get him in and see what he's about."

According to The Scottish Sun, the Ivorian talent is set to have his medical in Israel today ahead of joining Celtic.

If one good thing came out of losing at home to Rangers before the winter break it's the renewed urgency that it's given Lennon with regards to transfers.

Lennon has already spent £3.5 million on Polish striker Patryk Klimala and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Soro wasn't the last addition that the club makes before the transfer window shuts.

Celtic are two points above the Gers in the Scottish Premiership table, though the Ibrox outfit have a game in hand.