Brendan Rodgers once stated that he was left applauding 'incredible' Tottenham linked player

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Odsonne Edouard.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with countless numbers of players this month, some could arrive before deadline day, or others could be targets for the summer.

90Min previously claimed that Spurs are keen on Celtic's high-flying striker, Odsonne Edouard, who is hoping to deliver nine Premiership titles in a row for the Glasgow giants come May.

It is mentioned that it is highly unlikely that Tottenham would be able to secure his services this month and they will have to wait until the summer. If they were to sign him then they would have, in the words of Brendan Rodgers, a 'huge talent' on their hands.

Edouard was purchased by Celtic when Rodgers was in charge of the Scottish champions, and at the time, the Northern Irishman described his £9 million move as a 'snip'.

Added with that, Rodgers also shared how he was left applauding some of the stuff the Frenchman used to do in training. If Tottenham are to sign Edouard down the line then previous comments by his former manager, who knows a thing or two about up and coming talent, would be of interest to them.

“For us to get him for the money we did was a snip, really,” Rodgers said about Edouard in 2018, as quoted by The Scotsman. "Huge talent. Some of the things he does every day I find myself applauding due to the sheer quality that he possesses, which is incredible.

"He also has a great footballing brain and technique for such a young player, he’s very strong – although he maybe doesn’t look it – you can see the number of times he holds opponents off.

"He came here, left Paris with virtually no English and took himself out of his comfort zone. For me, he’s been outstanding, is only going to get better."

It would be a huge surprise if Edouard was to leave Parkhead this month because he has, as mentioned above, a clear and important job on his hands.

But given his talents, and the money in the Premier League, it wouldn't be a surprise if he parts ways with the Bhoys in the summer because he is a player that can play at the highest level.

Those looking at the Scottish Premiership from the outside don't tend to take the risk for their top talents - Virgil van Dijk at first went to Southampton before his move to Liverpool, for example.

But given the high-quality of players that have come from that league, it is about time that risks are taken, and come the summer, if the opportunity arises, Spurs shouldn't hesitate in pushing for Edouard.

If he is a Celtic player next season then he'll simply just increase his goal tally season by season and continue to pill the trophies into an already packed Parkhead cabinet.