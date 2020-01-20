BMW's 1 Series advert music revealed - revisit one of 2017's biggest songs

BMW's latest 1 Series advert has been popular thanks to the song used.

The importance of having a memorable advert is paramount in the marketing world and one of the best ways of achieving that is to have a well-known or catchy song in your advert.

The ultimate goal is to have you humming along to the song as you'll also be thinking about the product used in the advert.

One such advert that's got people doing just that is the new commercial for BMW's 1 Series.

The new BMW 1 Series advert

The new advert itself is nothing particularly revolutionary.

We get plenty of shots of the new 1 Series driving around suspiciously empty streets as well as quick glimpses at the futuristic new features on the new car such as a heads-up display and mobile phone unlocking.

All of this is intercut with artsy shots of a person's eye, hairs standing on end and even a robot's hand.

However, the biggest thing of note from the ad is the song that's been used.

What's the song?

The song in question is Glue by the electronic music duo Bicep.

Glue is the lead single on Bicep's self-titled debut album from 2017 and was one of the biggest songs of the year after it featured at the top end of the charts, even coming in at number two on Mixmag's 100 best tracks of 2017.

On YouTube, the song has picked up a remarkable 11.7 million views at the time of writing and on Spotify, the song has been played over 28 million times, impressive stuff.

More from Bicep

Bicep's 2017's album is their only one to date.

On top of that, there are a number of singles from Bicep, released before their album, that did not make it onto the album itself, all of which are available on streaming sites such as Spotify.

However, no new music has arrived from Bicep since 2018's single Rain which came from the album the year before.