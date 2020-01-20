'Bloody hell': Some fans blown away by deal for £1m Rangers star

Jamie Murphy of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has left on loan.

Rangers announced on Monday that Jamie Murphy has left the club on loan.

The Scottish winger has signed for English side Burton Albion on a half-season loan after struggling for regular football under Gers boss Steven Gerrard this season.

You could argue that the writing was on the wall for Murphy when Rangers brought Ryan Kent back to Ibrox on a permanent basis, making Murphy the third-choice option at left wing.

Despite not playing much football over the past 18 months in Scotland, Murphy, who has managed only 213 minutes of Premiership action following a serious knee injury in 2018, has plenty of experience down South and he should be an asset for the Brewers' boss Nigel Clough.

Here's how Albion fans reacted on Twitter to signing the Rangers star, who cost the light Blues £1 million [The Daily Mail].

Bloody hell, great work on this one! Fantastic signing! — Shinka (@Haushinkadaz) January 20, 2020

Smashing. — Simon Rae (@SimonRae6) January 20, 2020

WELCOME TO BURTON ALBION JAMIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Tom Spencer (@TomSpen91046130) January 20, 2020

What a signing that is, btw!! — Phil Jackson (@goodolblade) January 20, 2020

Made my birthday! What a signing! — Mr Burrows (@MrBurrowsPE) January 20, 2020

Great news pretty sure Nigel knows his stuff it’s not often he doesn’t get a good deal or player that will add something to the team! Up the brewers ! — Optimistic Brewer (@markharden) January 20, 2020

Murphy is a lifelong fan of the Ibrox club and he might be secretly hoping that Gerrard brings him back at the end of this loan, but it does look increasingly unlikely unless he rips it up in League One over the coming months.