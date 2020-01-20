'Best in the world': Hyypia raves about Liverpool player who 'has no weakness'

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored as Jurgen Klopp's side picked up a victory against Manchester United yesterday.

Sami Hyypia has told beIN Sports that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has absolutely no weaknesses.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield yesterday, as they strengthened their grip at the top of the table.

It was Van Dijk who put Liverpool in front, as he powerfully headed home from a corner.

The Dutchman was also at his imperious best in defence, as Liverpool shut out United.

And Hyypia said: “He’s the best centre-back in the world. He has no weakness.

“The fact that when he came I think Liverpool were lacking leadership a bit, it was too much on James Milner and Jordan Henderson. When he came he took the weight off those two.

“He gives confidence to everyone, he gets everyone to play better around him.”

Hyypia’s opinion that Van Dijk is now the best player centre-back in the world has become a commonly held one, due to the standard of his performances.

The Liverpool defender has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side become hugely difficult to break down, and very few strikers have been able to trouble him.

Liverpool have now gone 16 points clear at the top of the table, and they appear to be closing in on winning the Premier League for the very first time.

The Reds are next in action on Thursday, when they take on Wolves at Molineux.