'Best in the world': Hyypia raves about Liverpool player who 'has no weakness'

John Verrall
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored as Jurgen Klopp's side picked up a victory against Manchester United yesterday.

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Sami Hyypia has told beIN Sports that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has absolutely no weaknesses.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield yesterday, as they strengthened their grip at the top of the table.

It was Van Dijk who put Liverpool in front, as he powerfully headed home from a corner.

The Dutchman was also at his imperious best in defence, as Liverpool shut out United.

 

And Hyypia said: “He’s the best centre-back in the world. He has no weakness.

“The fact that when he came I think Liverpool were lacking leadership a bit, it was too much on James Milner and Jordan Henderson. When he came he took the weight off those two.

“He gives confidence to everyone, he gets everyone to play better around him.”

Hyypia’s opinion that Van Dijk is now the best player centre-back in the world has become a commonly held one, due to the standard of his performances.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrate victory after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool,...

The Liverpool defender has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side become hugely difficult to break down, and very few strikers have been able to trouble him.

Liverpool have now gone 16 points clear at the top of the table, and they appear to be closing in on winning the Premier League for the very first time.

The Reds are next in action on Thursday, when they take on Wolves at Molineux.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

